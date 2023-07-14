Amruta Fadnavis Poses With Reptiles On Social Media, Surprises Followers

Amruta Fadnavis

Banker, Social worker, and wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis has a sizable online fan base.

She often keeps her followers updated with her diverse range of posts, spanning from professional updates to health and lifestyle-related posts.

Today she shared something that has left all her followers surprised. She shared two images of reptiles, one with two snakes and another with a lizard.

She captioned this post, "The most dangerous, poisonous, and ferocious animals are only humans!"

The most dangerous, poisonous & ferocious animals are only humans ! #FridayFeelingpic.twitter.com/qSHNuQq3Y6 — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) July 14, 2023



In the first image, she is seen holding two snakes in both of her hands; the next image shows a lizard sitting on her hand.

The post is, however, gradually gaining popularity on social media and receiving responses from her followers.

Connecting the image with politics, one user commented, "In the Maharashtra political scene, this is what is seen right now."

Amruta Fadnavis' name made national headlines in March of this year when the Special Investigation Team of Mumbai Police filed an over 700-page chargesheet against three persons in connection with Amruta Fadnavis extortion case.

According to the police, the accused against whom an FIR was registered include Anil Jaisinghani, his daughter Aniksha, and his cousin Nirmal.

Mumbai Police have filed a 733-page chargesheet mentioning all three accused in the Amruta Fadnavis extortion case.

Three accused were arrested by the Malabar Hill police for allegedly bribing and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis.

All three accused were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 385 and 120 (B), along with sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.