Amid Violence In Manipur, A Message Of Peace From Nagaland Minister

Temjen Imna Along urges people to maintain peace.

After many incidents of violence rattled several districts of Manipur, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has urged the citizens for peace.

"We must come together and restore peace and harmony in the region. Let us not allow violence and chaos to dictate our actions," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He informed the Nagaland residents trapped in Manipur to reach out to state government units if they needed any help.

"To our Nagaland brothers and sisters currently in Manipur and Imphal City, I urge you to reach out to the Nagaland State Government's activated helpline numbers if you require any assistance. We stand in solidarity with you and are here to support you in any way we can," he wrote.

— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 5, 2023

Further requesting peace and unity, he continued, "Let us work towards a peaceful resolution and strive for unity and understanding among all communities."

Meanwhile, Manipur has been facing consistent violence in the state for the last few days. Soldiers from the Indian Army have been deployed to control the situation.

In spite of the high security presence, there was an uneasy calm in Manipur on Friday morning, according to the police, as no new incidents of violence between communities were reported the previous night.

The defence PRO, in a statement, said, "The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. The Indian Air Force (IAF) undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft."

"Induction commenced on the night of May 4, and additional columns commenced dominance with effect from the wee hours of May 5. Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway," it added.

Fifty-five columns of Army and Assam Rifles were deployed, and more troops were brought in from Nagaland by road while the IAF flew in reinforcements from Tezpur and Guwahati in Assam, defence officials said.

Two shopping malls in the New Checkon and Chingmeirong areas of Imphal were vandalised and torched by an angry mob on Thursday evening.

People were not seen gathering in large numbers or venturing out of their houses in Imphal and other areas on Thursday night as patrolling was intensified on the streets, he said.