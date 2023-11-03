Amid Divorce, Sophie Turner Spotted With Millionaire Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner and British millionaire Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.

Amid ongoing divorce with Joe Jonas, actor Sophie Turner was recently spotted with British millionaire Peregrine "Perry" Pearson. The two were seen chatting and kissing at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris. Hours later, Ms Turner and Mr Pearson, were seen together at the Stade de France, as per a report in People Magazine. Both of them were spotted arriving at a stadium in a group for the last match of the men's Rugby World Cup, where the 27-year-old actor unveiled the Webb Ellis Cup with former rugby player Dan Carter.

Ms Turner's new romance made news about a month after she and her ex-husband Joe Jonas struck a temporary custody agreement for their kids Willa and Delphine.

According to Page Six, Peregrine Pearson is the heir apparent to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a Sussex county that his father, Michael Orlando Weetman Pearson, took over in 1995 following a career in film production.

The 29-year-old, who lives in Chelsea, is the director of a property development company in London. According to Tatler, he is also an ambassador for the Le Chameau boot firm. He is likely to inherit the Pearson empire, which includes one of the world's largest education and book publishing organisations. His family is worth more than $270 million.

The aristocrat was most recently involved in a romantic relationship with King Charles' goddaughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. The couple started dating in 2020 and formally split up in September this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Jonas and 'The Game Of Thrones' actress reached a temporary arrangement over child custody. Both sides have come to "many agreements" and are seeking to "pursue an amicable resolution of all issues." The former couple agreed on a temporary custody arrangement for their two daughters who are aged one and three. Following a court order, Ms Turner and Mr Jonas would alternately have custody of their daughters, who are aged one and three, for intervals ranging from one and a half to three weeks through January 7, USA Today reported.

The agreement also states that both parents have to submit a "status report letter" before December 23, "outlining the status of mediation between the two at that point".