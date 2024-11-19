Amid Concerns Of World War 3, Sweden Gives Citizens Survival Tips

The Swedish government has started giving out a handbook on war preparation to its citizens on Monday, in a move that reflects escalating security worries around the world. The handbook provides helpful guidance on managing crises, including possible military attacks. The move has come at a time when US President-elect Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, has claimed that recent aid to Ukraine by the Joe Biden administration is an attempt to start "World War III".

According to CNN, US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to use powerful long-range American weapons inside Russia, according to two US officials familiar with the decision, as North Korean troops deploy in support of Moscow's effort.

Instruction provided by the Swedish authorities, which is available in several languages, including English, focuses on identifying warning signs, locating cover during air raids, and protecting digital and psychological security. These are all included in the 32-page handbook. The program is in line with other Nordic nations' initiatives to inform the public about crisis management and how to react to possible dangers, such as the possibility of Russian aggression.

"We live in uncertain times. Armed conflicts are currently being waged in our corner of the world. Terrorism, cyber attacks, and disinformation campaigns are being used to undermine and influence us," the booklet's prologue says.

"To resist these threats, we must stand united. If Sweden is attacked, everyone must do their part to defend Sweden's independence-and our democracy. We build resilience every day," the pamphlet adds. "Together with our loved ones, colleagues, friends, and neighbours. In this brochure, you learn how to prepare for and act in case of crisis or war. You are part of Sweden's overall emergency preparedness."

"Military threat levels are increasing. We must be prepared for the worst-case scenario-an armed attack on Sweden," the first chapter of the handbook reads.