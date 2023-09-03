Amber Heard Walks With Crutches After Injury While Training For Marathon

Ms Heard injured her hip while training for the annual New York City Marathon.

American actress Amber Heard, who grew immensely popular after her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, was recently spotted walking with crutches in Madrid, Spain, as per Page Six. The 'Aquaman' actress injured her hip while training for the annual New York City Marathon, which is set to be held in early November.

As per the outlet, the actress smiled and greeted the photographers while her sister, Whitney Henriquez, pushed the stroller of her two-year-old sleeping daughter Oonagh. Ms Heard wore a casual black shift dress with white Chloe ribbon slide sandals, layered necklaces, hoop earrings and a gold Apple watch.

In May this year, Ms Heard relocated to Spain with her daughter and even admitted that she loves the country and "hopes to" stay in Madrid. In June, the actress made her first public appearance since the trial, flying to Italy to attend the Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her new film, 'In the Fire'.

In December 2022, Johnny Depp and Ms Heard settled their defamation case with the actress agreeing to pay her former husband $1 million over claims he physically abused her. In a post on Instagram, Ms Heard said she was dropping an appeal against the $10 million payout she had been ordered to make by a jury because she "simply cannot go through" another trial.

She said, "After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case. I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder."

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession," she continued.