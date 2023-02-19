Amazon Employee From US Wins Lottery Twice In A Row

The liquor store will be awarded a $500 bonus from the Maryland lottery

An amazon worker from Baltimore, Maryland, has won a $50,000 lottery prize from a scratch card worth $5. This was his second big win in two months, in January, he won a lottery of $30,000 from a similar card, reported Metro.

The 56-year-old man won the lottery after he bought a scratch card at a liquor store, the organisation told BBC. The man, who was not named said, "I'm looking at the ticket, like, 'This can't be right." He added, "I called my girlfriend in to take a look. I said to her, 'Tell me I'm not crazy.' She just looked at me and said, 'Unbelievable!'"

The man has not decided how he plans to spend the money. He said that he might be on a holiday with his girlfriend for her 60th birthday. The officials added that he might consider buying a new car.

The $50,000 prize was the top possible win for the scratch card he bought from the liquor store.

According to a BBC report, the Crazy 8s awards hundreds of thousands of prizes but most range between $5 and $1,000.

That's not all, the man also won two other scratch cards at the same time, pocketing $20 on a $1 card, and recouping the cost of a separate $5 card.

