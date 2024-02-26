'Almost Killed Him': Actor Ronit Roy Slams Swiggy For Delivery Agent's Reckless Riding

Mr Roy asked Swiggy if the company even cared for their lives.

Actor Ronit Roy's recent post on X, formerly Twitter has caught the attention of social media users. The actor slammed online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy after he "almost killed" one of the delivery agents who was riding an electric moped "on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic". Mr Roy asked Swiggy if the company "even cared for their lives".

Taking to X, Mr Roy wrote, "@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn't mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?"

@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding.Riding those small electric mopeds doesn't mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual? — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) February 25, 2024

Responding to him, Swiggy wrote back, "Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken. -Luv."

The post soon went viral and sparked an array of reactions from the netizens.

A user also shared, "I was gonna tweet the same to Swiggy sometime back. I also see Swiggy delivery partners breaking the traffic rule a lot here in Bengaluru. Few delivery partners even have been beaten up because they crashed their 2-wheeler into someone else's."

Another user commented, "Swiggy is responsible for setting unrealistic TAT for riders."

"It is civic sense but Swiggy has to instil a culture where riders get penalised by Swiggy additionally when they are reported for breaking traffic laws. Faster TATs for order delivery doesn't justify breaking traffic rules," the third user commented.

Earlier, Swiggy's gesture for a woman on Valentine's Day won hearts. It all started after a user on X expressed that she didn't have a valentine on the special day. On February 14, X user Susmita posted the screenshot of a notification by Swiggy and wrote: "I don't even have a Valentine. Swiggy, why do you keep sending these to me?"

Swiggy was quick to respond to the post, and wrote, "We'll be your Valentine if you want."