All About Michelle Trachtenberg, <i>'Gossip Girl'</i> Star Found Dead At 39 In New York City Apartment

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles as Georgina Sparks on 'Gossip Girl' and Dawn Summers on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', has died at age 39. According to the BBC, Ms Trachtenberg was found dead on Wednesday morning in her New York City apartment by her mother. Police in Manhattan said when they arrived at her apartment, they found the American actress "unconscious and unresponsive". She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Ms Trachtenberg made her film debut in 'Harriet the Spy' in 1996, and she appeared in several Nickelodeon productions. She also had several other prominent roles across film and television over the years, including in 'EuroTrip', '17 Again' and 'Ice Princess'.

Ms Trachtenberg's family's representatives confirmed her death in a statement, as per the BBC. "It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss," the statement read.

Separately, ABC News reported that the actress recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications. She is believed to have died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, the outlet reported.

"Criminality is not suspected. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing," the New York Police Department said in a statement.

Soon after news of her death broke, tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry. US comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who starred alongside Trachtenberg in her 'Harriet the Spy' debut, said her death was "heart-breaking". "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped," he said.

Actor Ed Westwick, who played the character Chuck Bass on 'Gossip Girl', posted on Instagram a picture of Ms Trachtenberg as her character in the show, Georgina Sparks. "So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg. Sending prayers," he wrote.

David Boreanaz, her former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' castmate, wrote on Instagram: "So very sad. Horrible news".

Notably, Ms Trachtenberg's last credited role was in 2023, reprising Georgina Sparks on Max's 'Gossip Girl' reboot. She began her acting career at the age of 9 on the Nickelodeon television series 'The Adventures of Pete & Pete'. In the early 2000s, she was nominated for several acting awards, including a Daytime Emmy Award for her role in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'.

Ms Trachtenberg's final Instagram post was a few days back, where she shared a throwback of herself wanting to "look like naughty #tinkerbell".