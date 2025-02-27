Michelle Trachtenberg Death: <i>Gossip Girl</i> Co-Stars Blake Lively, Ed Westwick And Others Post Emotional Tributes

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg died on Wednesday. Her Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram Stories.

Blake wrote, "She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work."

"She was a kind person through and through. Time, and you take for granted the chance to reconnect with an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday. Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire," she added.

Blake concluded, "Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

Earlier, Ed Westwick, who portrayed Chuck Bass in the series, expressed his grief. "It's been a long time since I've seen Michelle, but I remember a talented, sharp, funny and warm soul," he said. "Thinking of her and the family. So sad."

Ed also shared a post on Instagram, saying, "So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers," along with a prayer hand and white heart emoji.

Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald, also took to Instagram to share his tribute: "Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so, so unapologetically funny and magnetic... remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you."

Michelle was discovered unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment early Wednesday morning, according to the New York City Police Department. Emergency responders who arrived at the scene after a 911 call shortly after 8 AM declared her dead. While the cause of death has not been confirmed, authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected.

Michelle Trachtenberg was well-known for playing Georgina Sparks, a recurring character in Gossip Girl, who was a frenemy to Lively's Serena van der Woodsen. Georgina, a rebellious and trouble-making member of the Upper East Side's elite, left a lasting impact on the show with her complicated, fiery personality.