All About Ekling Mahadev Temple That Mewar Rulers Visit Before Becoming The 'Maharana'

The coronation of the new 'Maharana' in Mewar, Rajasthan, is making headlines these days. Vishvaraj Singh, the BJP MLA from Rajsamand from where his wife Mahima Kumari is the sitting MP was formally declared the heir to the Mewar dynasty at a traditional coronation ceremony in the historic Chittorgarh fort 12 days after the death of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar. He has been crowned as the 77th 'Maharana' of Mewar. To take up his post, Vishvaraj needed to pray at a family shrine inside the City Palace fort and then to Eklingnath Ji temple to finish the ritual.

City palace and Eklingnathji temple are under the control of Arvind Singh, and his son, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, who is quite famous on social media and an active internet personality.Vishvaraj Singh was blocked from entering the City palace and after violent protests outside the city palace erupted on Monday night, district administration has appointed a receiver for the controversial portion of city palace and now the decision regarding entry will be taken by the administrator.

However, after his coronation, there was a controversy going on for 2 days regarding the tradition of worshipping in Ekling Mahadev temple of Udaipur. Which has ended today after Vishvraj Singh Mewar visited Ekling Mahadev temple.

The Ekling Mahadev Temple and its historical significance in Mewar

The Ekling Mahadev Temple is located in Kailashpuri, Udaipur district, Rajasthan, and is an important pilgrimage site. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, revered here as Ekling. In eastern India, the concept of Trikalinga is recognized, consisting of Utkalinga, Madhyakalinga, and Kalinga, while in western India, Eklinga holds significance.

Initially, the temple belonged to the Lakulish sect, and an inscription dating back to 971 AD has been discovered there. However, the current structure of the Eklingji temple was built during the medieval period, with new methods of worship introduced.

Shri Eklingji Prabhu

According to Dr Shri Krishna Jugnu, a specialist in folk culture and history, the present temple was constructed with great devotion and in secrecy during the reign of Maharawal Samarsingh (1288). During this period, Shivarashi was considered the temple's presiding deity, and his legacy continued until the creation of the "Cheerwa" praise. This praise, written by the poet Ved Sharma of Chittor, is no longer available in full, though some verses are preserved.

The temple's history is also recorded in an inscription from the reign of Maharana Raimal, dated March 12, 1489 AD.

On the basis of records, it is known that the first person to offer prayers and gifts here was Maharana Hamir of Mewar.

Dr Jugnu mentions that Harit Rishi, who lived in this region, was not only a Shaivite ascetic but also a skilled leader of a powerful army and a capable administrator. Shiva, pleased with his devotion and leadership, blessed him with great wealth. As a result, the kings of Mewar, under his leadership, protected Western India from external threats. These rulers came from various religious backgrounds, beliefs, and sects, yet they all united in their reverence for Ekeshwar, the one supreme deity, who became renowned as Ekling.