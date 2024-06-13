Aliens Might Be Living Among Us ''Disguised As Humans'', Claims Harvard Study

Study posits UFOs could live on moon, underground or in disguise

The possibility of extraterrestrial life has always fascinated humans and we've been searching for alien life for some time now. However, despite decades of research, we still don't have a concrete answer to the question of whether we are alone in the universe. Now, a Harvard University study has claimed that aliens could be living among humans secretly on Earth.

A new paper by researchers at Harvard University's Human Flourishing Program posits that ''unidentified anomalous phenomena'' (UAP), more commonly referred to as UFOs and extraterrestrial beings, could be living underground, on the moon or even walking among humans. The research also explores the idea that UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) could be spaceships visiting Earth-based alien friends.

The paper states, ''The author became increasingly aware of the depth of evidence and theory that also tentatively supports another extraterrestrial explanation: the ''cryptoterrestrial” hypothesis (CTH) – our focus here – which holds that UAP may reflect activities of NHIs concealed here on Earth (e.g., underground) and its environs.''

The study further investigated the concept of so-called ''cryptoterrestrials'' -- beings that may be living among us disguised as humans, originating from Earth's future, or descending from intelligent dinosaurs.

The study claims that Cryptoterrestrials can come in four forms:

Human Cryptoterrestrials: A technologically advanced ancient human civilisation that was largely destroyed long ago, but continued to exist in remnant form Hominid or Theropod Cryptoterrestrials: A technologically advanced non-human civilization consisting of some terrestrial animal which evolved to live in stealth (e.g., underground). These could be an ape-like hominid descendant or descendants of "unknown, intelligent dinosaurs." Former Extraterrestrial or Extratempestrial Cryptoterrestrials: These beings could have arrived on Earth from elsewhere in the cosmos or from the human future and concealed themselves in stealth, such as in the Moon. Magical Cryptoterrestrials: Entities that are less like homegrown aliens and more like "earthbound angels." These beings relate to the human world in ways that are less technological and more magical, such as "fairies, elves, nymphs."

The researchers admitted that their research was "likely to be regarded skeptically by most scientists," but urged the scientific community to consider their claim "in a spirit of epistemic humility and openness." The paper is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Earlier, a former US intelligence officer claimed that the US government is hiding an unidentified flying object (UFO) the "size of a football field".