US Hiding Alien Craft The 'Size Of A Football Field', Claims Ex-Intelligence Officer

David Grusch at the US Congressional hearing last year.

A former US intelligence officer has claimed that the government is hiding an unidentified flying object (UFO) the "size of a football field". David Grusch made the claim at a secret presentation attended by officials from the CIA and FBI, UK-based Metro said. Mr Grusch said at the event that the 12-metre alien craft is "Tardik-like". The Metro report said around 60 people were present at the event in a New York penthouse, which was hosted by cryptocurrency advisor John D'Agostino and lawyer John J Altorelli.

Photos were banned, but some pictures from the event got leaked on social media that claim to show Mr Grusch speaking. Users who circulated these pictures also divulged some of his claims, including the word "Tardis".

It is said that the "UFO" could manipulate space and time and harness enough energy to power 70,000 homes a year.

Mr Grusch has made several such claims in the past, including at a US Congress hearing, but he has never actually given any concrete evidence to support the allegations.

He is, however, one of the leading voices who keep making claims about the arrival of aliens on Earth.

"The idea was to get a group of both skeptics and believers from all these different walks of life for a talk regarding David and the things he has said. Most of the people who left had left as believers," Metro quoted a source, who attended the meeting, as saying.

Mr Grusch had gone public in June 2023, claiming that he had given "proof" of the US government's possession of alien bodies to the Congress and the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG) as part of a whistleblower complaint.

Mr Grusch had, however, admitted that he had not seen first-hand evidence of the alleged extra-terrestrial craft or bodies.

The former intelligence officer had earlier said that when he turned over classified information about alien vehicles to US Congress, he suffered retaliation from government officials. After a 14-year career in the US Intelligence, Mr Grusch left the government in April 2023.

Appearing on a podcast in November last year, he had alleged that the US government has recovered multiple types of non-human biological "entities" from crashed aircraft.

He had also claimed that there may have been interactions with such beings.

Mr Grusch is an Air Force veteran and served as a member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).