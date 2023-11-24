Ex-US Intelligence Office Claims US Has 'Variety' Of Alien Bodies

The US Congress held a hearing on the UFO issue earlier this year. (Representational Pic)

A former US intelligence officer has claimed that the government has recovered multiple types of non-human biological "entities" from crashed aircraft. Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, David Grusch also alleged that there may have been interactions with such beings. Mr Grusch is an Air Force veteran and served as a member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Earlier this year, he had testified before the US Congress during a hearing about the existence of aliens.

Speaking to the podcast host on Tuesday, Mr Grusch said the US government has a "variety" of alien bodies. "But the total numbers of what's interacting with us on earth, I mean nobody knows that," he added.

"I talk to people who are familiar with the biological analysis and everything. So we have some idea, not a complete picture because it's like, you know, you're looking at it, it's like, well I don't even understand the physiology at all, it's like what the heck, it's way different," said Mr Grusch.

He had gone public in June this year, claiming that he had given "proof" of the US government's possession of alien bodies to the Congress and the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG) as part of a whistleblower complaint.

Mr Grusch had, however, admitted that he had not seen first-hand evidence of the alleged extra-terrestrial craft or bodies.

The former intelligence officer had earlier said that when he turned over classified information about alien vehicles to US Congress, he suffered retaliation from government officials. After a 14-year career in the US Intelligence, Mr Grusch left the government in April 2023.

The latest claim comes after an increasing number of unidentified flying objects have been reported in the sky. In 2022, the Pentagon held first public hearing on UFOs in half a century.