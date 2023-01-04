Alia Bhatt Gives A New Name To Shah Rukh Khan. Here's What It Is

Shah Rukh Khan organised an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Pathaan, his first release of the year. Fans of SRK are desperately waiting for this big release with great casting. Apart from viewers, fellow actors from Bollywood are also waiting for the film. Actress Alia Bhatt has today announced on Twitter that, starting from January 25, she is going to switch to calling Shah Rukh Khan "Pathaan."

But the story behind the tweet starts with a question from an SRK fan. A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter, "Why Alia calls you just SR?"

In reply to this tweet, the actor wrote that this "could mean sweet and romantic, or maybe senior and respected, or maybe just Shah Rukh."

Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh https://t.co/9o9kFYGcWJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

And following the tweet exchange, Alia Bhatt quoted the conversation and wrote, "More like sweet and respected :) But from January 25th, I'm going to switch to calling you Pathaan." "See, I'm so creative, na."

More like sweet and respected :)

But from 25th Jan I'm going to switch to calling you Pathaan 🔥❤



See I'm so creative na 🤩 https://t.co/6rAAkvwXZi — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 4, 2023

This conversation was part of the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

On his social media platforms, the superstar has been organising Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions for a long time. He enthusiastically answers many questions related to his upcoming movies, his career, diet, and general life philosophy. It is no surprise that his fans and followers have always been floored by his witty responses.

"Pathaan" has been battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song "Besharam Rang", also featuring Deepika Padukone, on December 12. A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments".

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.