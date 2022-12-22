Air New Zealand's CEO Greg Foran Serves Water On Flight, Photo Goes Viral

CEO Greg Foran helping out on the front lines.

Everyone knows that a good boss lives by example and inspires others to do the same by setting the right performance examples, which is why employees look to their bosses for inspiration. A recent viral image of Air New Zealand's new CEO, Greg Foran, pouring water and offering edibles to passengers on a flight is a similar example.

The image was shared by a Pakistani user named Zulfiqar Ahmed on Twitter with the caption, "Greg Foran is the CEO of Air New Zealand. He often takes flight and works as a cabin crew. One of the best ways to understand your customers and your employees."

Greg Foran is the CEO of Air New Zealand.

He often takes flight and work as a cabin crew.

One of the best way to understand your customers and your employees. pic.twitter.com/G9gpj0DxNM — Zulfiqar Ahmed 🤔 (@ZulfiqarAhmed69) December 21, 2022

Internet users have praised the airline CEO for setting a superb example of leadership after the photo went viral. Over 2000 users liked the image, and many others left interesting comments.

"That's a good approach and not prevalent in Pakistan. Here, people in middle management are accompanied by junior-ranking officials as a matter of protocol. I wonder if they walked or visited their jurisdictions on their own, doing self-observations independent of what is shown to them," a user commented.

"What a commitment to the job and sincerity with the country. Salute these nations. Here we sold out all profitable air routes to foreign airlines just to maintain the personal benefits," wrote another user.

"This humility comes in evolved communities where, apart from professionalism, justice, merit, and the rule of law are the rules," wrote a third user.