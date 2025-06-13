Explained: What Is Flight Accident Insurance, Its Coverage And Cost

An Air India aircraft, en route to London from Ahmedabad, crashed on Thursday, killing 241 passengers, including the crew. It plummeted seconds after taking off and is now being called the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The tragedy has once again brought attention to the importance of flight accident insurance and what it all covers.

What is flight accident insurance?

Flight accident insurance offers financial compensation in the event of death or serious injury caused by an air travel accident. It acts as a safety net for passengers, offering crucial financial support and help in the event of aircraft accidents.

What does flight accident insurance cover?

1. Accidental death: If a passenger dies during a flight-related accident, the airline pays a lump-sum amount to the nominee or the beneficiary.

2. Medical expenses: If a passenger has suffered injuries due to a flight-related accident, it covers emergency medical expenses such as hospitalisation, surgeries and post-treatment care.

3. Disability: The flight accident insurance also covers the medical expenses of those who have suffered permanent or temporary disabilities such as paralysis or loss of vision due to the flight-related accident.

What is covered?

Plans for complete travel insurance provide a wide range of coverage aimed at protecting travellers from various risks. These usually consist of permanent disability benefits between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh and accidental death compensation between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

How much does flight accident insurance cost?

The cost of flight accident insurance is relatively low, as it ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 500 per day, depending on the destination and the coverage amount.