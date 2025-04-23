AI Startup That Lets Users Cheat In Exams And Interviews Raises $5.3 Million

Two Columbia University dropouts have secured $5.3 million in seed funding for their AI startup, Cluely. The company markets its technology as a way to "cheat on everything," offering real-time, hidden assistance for tasks like coding tests, job interviews, and sales calls. Cluely's AI tool provides answers through a concealed in-browser window, invisible to others.

Cluely's roots trace back to Interview Coder, a tool created by Chungin "Roy" Lee that helped software engineers during job interviews. Lee's project led to his suspension from Columbia University. He later developed it further with Neel Shanmugam, and it became part of Cluely.

$5 million to change the definition of the word "cheating"https://t.co/rJuDbS1eC5 https://t.co/BMbBnz1fTE — Roy (@im_roy_lee) April 21, 2025

Cluely's AI operates undetected in a hidden browser window, providing real-time assistance during exams, sales calls, and interviews. The company justified its approach by drawing parallels to calculators and spellcheck, arguing that tools initially deemed as cheating can become normalised over time. Cluely also shared a launch video showing Mr Lee using the tool to lie on a date.

Cluely is out. cheat on everything. pic.twitter.com/EsRXQaCfUI — Roy (@im_roy_lee) April 20, 2025

Despite controversy, Cluely's CEO reported that the tool has generated $3 million in annual revenue.

The tool's bold positioning has drawn attention, raising questions about the ethics and implications of using AI to gain an unfair advantage. While some interpreted it as a satirical commentary on modern AI use, others criticised it for potentially normalising dishonest behaviour.

The tool was initially created to help developers cheat on LeetCode, a platform for coding challenges and interview prep. Mr Lee claimed he used the tool to secure an Amazon internship, but Amazon stated that unauthorised tools are not allowed during interviews.

The tool also helped him secure summer internships at top tech companies, including Amazon, Meta, TikTok, and more. Mr Lee revealed that his true intention was not to land an internship but to expose the flaws in the LeetCode interview process used by top tech companies. He wanted to demonstrate the effectiveness of his AI tool, Interview Coder, and ultimately, to bring about change in the way companies conduct technical interviews.