AI-Generated Pics Of US Presidents Reimagined As Wrestlers Impress Internet

AI-generated images of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is an American politician and the current president of the United States, which has had 46 presidents in the past, including him.

It was anticipated that the technology would reach the US Presidents at a time when AI-based creativity is influencing every conceivable picture, writing, moment, or period.

Cam Harless, a Twitter user with almost 16,000 followers, used Photoshop and AI to make photos of each of the 46 presidents as professional wrestlers.

This creative effort's outcome struck the appropriate note and gained more than 4 million views after going viral.

All right. Another presidents that you never asked for ai art thread.



This time, they're professional wrasslers.



1. George Washington pic.twitter.com/gguzp5GrXw — Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 13, 2023

These beautifully designed images sparked a flood of comments.

According to some historical facts shared by a user, Lincoln was a skilled wrestler. "An awesome physical specimen at 6-feet-4, he was widely known for his wrestling skills and had only one recorded defeat in a dozen years."

Well, this is not the only topic touched by the AI recreations; a few days ago, a creative person made an AI-designed image of a few historical figures, and that too went viral.

A viral Twitter thread depicted portraits of 21 emperors, including Bindusara, Prithviraj Chauhan, Ashoka, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranjit Singh, Shah Jahan, and Sikandar Lodi. Although some users said that the thread brought history to life, others said that many Mughal emperors of mixed ancestry were solely shown as having mongoloid features.

The most powerful Indian Rulers in History



Created using ai



First, Chandragupta Maurya pic.twitter.com/AMJ7CAlvc3 — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 26, 2023

The first image shows Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Mauryan dynasty. He is shown with a dusky complexion and long black hair, wearing gold ornaments.