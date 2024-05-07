AI-Generated Pics Of Katy Perry At Met Gala 2024 Go Viral, Singer Reacts

The AI pictures garnered millions of likes and views on Twitter.

AI-generated pictures of Katy Perry at the Met Gala 2024 have gone viral on social media despite the pop star skipping the A-list event this year. One of the pictures shows the 'Roar' singer on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art while wearing a light beige embroidered gown with flowers and a moss trim. Her hair reached her waist as styled in light waves with a middle part. It also shows the 39-year-old wearing minimal makeup and a light red lip.

The AI pictures garnered millions of likes and views on Twitter (formerly X). They even prompted Katy Perry to react to the viral fake images. Taking to Instagram, the singer poked fun at the AI-generated snaps as she posted the pictures alongside the caption, "couldn't make it to the MET, had to work". She also shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her mother, who believed that she was at the event. "Lol, mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!" she wrote back.

But despite the pictures being fake, social media users were convinced that the 'Firework' singer made a statement at the event. They agreed that Katy Perry's altered look was their favourite of the night.

"Katy Perry has the best dress at Met gala so far," wrote one user. "The AI image of you was better than all of tonight's creations," commented another.

"I really reposted this believing it was true. Ai is getting way too good cause you ATE in the metaverse," wrote a third user. "The second photo looks extremely doll-like, so perfect," expressed another.

"You didn't even attend and you had the most iconic look of all," said one Instagram user.

According to Page Six, Katy Perry hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2022. She has shown up at past Met Galas dressed as a chandelier and a cheeseburger.

Meanwhile, the theme of this year's Met Gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code was "The Garden of Time".