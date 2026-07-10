AI Arms Race Could End In Disaster, Warns Former DeepMind Executive

The language of a nationalistic conflict surrounding the development of artificial intelligence could trigger worldwide catastrophe, a prominent expert has warned. Verity Harding, a former policy lead at Google DeepMind, believes that treating the rise of advanced software as a geopolitical battleground closes the door to vital international safeguards.

In a recent interview with the technology publication WIRED, Harding explained that the industry has experienced a major shift in tone. Between 2016 and 2020, research into machine learning was largely built on a foundation of global collaboration. However, the subsequent launch of highly publicised systems like ChatGPT alongside escalating international conflicts caused a pivot in how governments talk about tech.

The idea of an artificial intelligence weapon build-up has now become normal. According to the article by WIRED, Harding believes that comparing software development to a nuclear standoff is deeply limiting. This framework pushes countries into a rigid division where nations feel forced to choose between the United States and China.

Aggressive political policies and strict trade blockades on software models are symptoms of this volatile approach. Harding noted that intense corporate rivalries between firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic push businesses to launch incredibly complex models before their long-term safety can be verified.

To break this dangerous cycle, Harding suggests that smaller nations must work together. In her discussion with WIRED, she proposed a brand new alliance composed of medium-sized global powers. This grouping would include countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, France, India, Japan, and South Korea.

By pooling their intellectual talents and economic resources, this coalition could establish an alternative path for technological governance. Harding concluded that global systems are simply safer when nations commit to keeping communication open, warning that the ability to cooperate internationally will disappear completely if countries refuse to use it.