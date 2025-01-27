"Ahmedabad 10 Years Ahead Of Bengaluru": Startup CEO's Remark Sparks Viral Debate

A CEO's social media post has sparked a lively discussion about the infrastructure and development of two major Indian cities, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Siddharth Dialani, Founder and CEO of BharatAgri, praised Ahmedabad's roads, infrastructure, and traffic management, stating that the city is at least 10 years ahead of Bengaluru in these areas. In a post on X, Mr Dialani highlighted the significant gap in infrastructure quality between the two cities.

He noted that Ahmedabad's traffic signals have working timers with bright lights, reducing driver anxiety and promoting orderly conduct. In contrast, Bengaluru's traffic signals are often poorly visible and covered in dust and grime, making daily commutes frustrating for citizens.

Ahmedabad is at least 10 years ahead of Bangalore in terms of road quality, footpaths, traffic management, traffic signals, etc.



Bangalore is in shambles. :( — Siddharth Dialani (@siddharth_iitm) January 25, 2025

The quality of roads in both cities also reveals a stark disparity, as per Mr Dialani. He wrote, "Roads are so wide and lane markings are quite prominent. It's like markings were done just yesterday. Looking at Bangalore, I used to believe that Indian road quality was going down. After looking at Ahmedabad, I realised that It's not India, it's just Bangalore! I couldn't find any potholes on Ahmedabad roads."

The executive further compared the lighting in both cities. "Moreover, the city is well-lit. At night, the city looks bright and happening. It's surprising that this can directly affect the mood of the population. People are generally happy and smiling. Whereas, Bangalore is dark! Forget bright happening lights, even basic street lights don't work," he added.

Mr Dialani emphasized that Bengaluru could learn from Ahmedabad's example to improve its infrastructure and quality of life for citizens.

The post has sparked a discussion, with some agreeing that Ahmedabad has made significant strides in recent years. They pointed to the city's improved infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and growing startup ecosystem as evidence of its rapid progress.

On the other hand, many others disagreed with the CEO's statement, arguing that Bengaluru remains one of India's most vibrant and innovative cities. They cited Bengaluru's well-established tech industry, its reputation as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, and its highly skilled workforce as reasons why it continues to be a leader in the country's economic landscape.

One user wrote, "Bangalore is at least 20 years ahead of Ahmedabad in terms of providing job opportunities." Another commented, "No offense! blr is dark coz we welcomed every1 with open heart & allowed u guys to setup many startups & to make you guys comfortable allowed to set up pubs & bars &it got crowded. I'm happy u guys are liking other places.lets population gets distributed to diff parts of country."

A third said, "You can't compare a village to city. Ahmedabad bus stand and airport make it evident it is a town. Stop making this joke comparison!!"