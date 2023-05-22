After RBI Withdraws Rs 2,000 Notes, Zomato Says '72 Percent Customers' Paid In Cash

Zomato used a Breaking Bad reference to share the news.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation on May 19, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 19 regional offices and other banks will start taking Rs 2,000 notes for exchange with lower denomination ones from May 23. They will remain legal tender, the RBI said.

On Monday, food delivery firm Zomato revealed that 72 per cent of the 'cash on delivery orders' were paid in Rs 2,000 notes after the RBI announcement. The food delivery company used the perfect meme, a Breaking Bad reference to share the news.

"Since Friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in Rs 2000 notes," Zomato wrote along with a picture of Breaking Bad character Huell Babineaux - laying atop a mountain of cash. Zomato tweaked the photo and made the character wear a Zomato t-shirt and replaced the currency.

Check out the post:

since friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes pic.twitter.com/jO6a4F2iI7 — zomato (@zomato) May 22, 2023

Since being posted, the picture has amassed 15,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "You should come out with a TV series - Breaking Bread."

Another user wrote, "You should be happy right?? Your per-order value increased to at least around 2000 rupees."

The third user wrote, "You can tie up with SBI then. You deliver them lunch, they will exchange your 2000 Rs notes."

"Yesterday saw a boy ate chhole kulche of Rs. 50 and gave 2000 notes to the vendor and refused to pay in any other mode. The vendor had to accept. Crossed road, ordered 40 rs juice and gave 2000 rs note. This seems to be the safest and most economical way to get rid of 2000 rs note," the fourth wrote.

The RBI has told all banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes immediately.

The RBI started printing the Rs 2,000 note in November 2016 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped high-value Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes overnight.

"The objective of introducing Rs 2,000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, the printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped in 2018- 19," the RBI said in a statement.