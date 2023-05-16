After Health Scare, Actor Jamie Foxx And Daughter To Host Game Show

It is scheduled to be broadcast in 2024.

After suffering a 'medical complication', actor Jamie Fox has been announced as the host of a new music-centric game show, days after it was confirmed that he has been discharged from the hospital.

The actor will host 'We Are Family' on Us network Fox alongside his daughter, Corinne.

On Friday, his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that the actor has been out of the hospital for weeks after several media outlets reported that the family was "preparing for the worst".

"Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote on Instagram. "My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!"

The father-daughter duo has previously worked together on another music-based game show, Beat Shazam.

"We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year," they said in a joint statement.

It is scheduled to be broadcast in 2024.

Last month, the 55-year-old Foxx was rushed to a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie at the time.

No details on his medical condition had been divulged since, leading to some speculation that the "Django Unchained" star could be deteriorating.

Foxx, an actor, comedian and Grammy-winning singer, won an Academy Award in 2005 for the Ray Charles musical biopic "Ray," and was also Oscar-nominated for "Collateral" that same year.

He was recently filming "Back in Action," co-starring Cameron Diaz, in Georgia.

In her initial post on April 12, Corinne Foxx wrote that her father had "experienced a medical complication" but "due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery."

Foxx himself last week posted a message on the social media platform, simply reading: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."