After Fans Show Concern, Justin Bieber's Wife Reacts To His Crying Picture

Hailey Bieber wrote in the comments section, "a pretty crier."

Canadian singer Justin Bieber recently shared a series of photos, which included two of him looking into the camera with tears rolling down his cheeks. The 30-year-old Grammy winner posted these selfies along with other images, including one of him performing live and another of a hut in the middle of a forest.

Mr Bieber is seen wearing a light green bucket hat and a white zip-up sweatshirt when he took the selfie.

In one of the pictures, Mr Bieber, sporting a white zip-up hoodie and a light green bucket hat, had a tear welling up in his eye as he took the selfie. Then, in the second picture, Mr Bieber could be seen wiping a tear from his face as he arched his brows.

The singer did not include a caption alongside the pictures and the post sparked concerns among his fans and supporters worldwide. Since being shared, the post has amassed over 20 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

American model and the singer's wife, Hailey Bieber wrote in the comments section, "a pretty crier."

"I love that you're not afraid to show your vulnerability and emotions. It's always great to remember that behind every single celebrities, there's still a human being. YOU ARE LOVED," said a user.

"Are you okay bro ?" questioned another user.

A person said, "Don't cry, my dear, otherwise I'll cry too"

"I hope you are doing okay, i hate to see tears running down your face," another user shared.

"Love you @justinbieber and God has mighty plans for you life. He's a good father and loves you so much," wrote a person.

Justin Bieber's discography includes many hits such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You and I Don't Care. In a career spanning over a decade, the Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.