After Announcement Of New Model, Sam Altman Says ChatGPT Needs Name Revamp

Sam Altman has acknowledged that ChatGPT needs a "naming scheme revamp".

After the release of the newest model, the ChatPGT-4o Mini, OpenAI Chief Sam Altman has acknowledged that ChatGPT needs a "naming scheme revamp". Since its inception, OpenAI has consistently utilised the same naming system for ChatGPT and its different versions.

On July 18, OpenAI announced a new model, which it described as "our most cost-efficient small model". The CEO shared a post of the same on his X account (previously Twitter), saying,"15 cents per million input tokens, 60 cents per million output tokens, 82% MMLU, and fast." Most importantly, we think people will really, really like using the new model."

lol yes we do — Sam Altman (@sama) July 18, 2024

While many users appreciated the product, a user quipped that the names of the ChatGPT models, which have extended as OpenAI's development has advanced, needed to be changed. Shea responded to Mr Altman's post and said, "You guys need a naming scheme revamp so bad." The entrepreneur took note of the same and replied, "lol yes we do."

One of the company's most effective AI models, GPT-4o Mini is small and provides minimal latency (the amount of time it takes to display a response). OpenAI claims that it will support text, picture, video, and audio as well as the vision (image processing) and text that are now supported by the API. "The model has a context window of 128K tokens, supports up to 16K output tokens per request, and has knowledge up to October 2023. Thanks to the improved tokenizer shared with GPT-4o, handling non-English text is now, even more, cost effective," it added in the blog post.

OpeAI claimed that per its Preparedness Framework, it used both automatic and human evaluations for safety. In order to detect potential hazards, the company also evaluated the AI model with 70 outside experts from other disciplines.