'After A Long Time...': Rajinikanth Meets Chandrababu Naidu In Hyderabad

Rajinikanth's post garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 392,000 views.

Rajinikanth, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Jailer' in Hyderabad, met former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. Taking to Twitter, both, the actor and politician, shared a picture that they took during their meeting.

"After a long time..I met my dear friend and respected Chandrababu Naidu garu and spent memorable time ..I wished him good health and great success in his political life," Rajinikanth wrote while sharing the image.

Take a look below:

After a long time..I met my dear friend and respected Chandrababu Naidu garu and spent memorable time ..I wished him good health and great success in his political life. @ncbnpic.twitter.com/shIoKLROz4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) January 10, 2023

Separately, Mr Naidu also shared the image with the caption: "It was a pleasure to meet and interact with my dear friend 'Thalaivar' @rajinikanth today!" The superstar met Mr Naidu at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills. Their friendship goes back a long way.

Also Read | Elon Musk Breaks Guinness World Record For Largest-Ever Loss Of Personal Fortune

Meanwhile, reacting to Rajinikanth's post, some internet users shared videos of Mr Naidu in which they believe the politician imitated Rajinikanth's movie scenes. One user shared a video of Mr Naidu driving an auto like Rajinikanth in Baashha with the Baashha soundtrack to boot.

"Chandrababu Naidu is a big fan and friend of #Rajinikanth. He use Rajini movie references in his election campaigns too," the user wrote in the caption.

Chandrababu naidu is a big fan and friend of #Rajinikanth. He use Rajini movie references in his election campaigns too #Jailerpic.twitter.com/cIfHLm09ky — vaishali (@vaisu_tweets) January 10, 2023

Another user shared old pictures of the two. "A day start with positively & Fabulous Thalaiva! Alwyz Love You Thalaiva," he wrote in the caption of the post.

While Rajinikanth's post garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 392,000 views, Mr Naidu's tweet accumulated around 23,000 likes and and nearly 600,000 views.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth's next project is titled, 'Jailer'. He was last seen in 'Annaatthe', co-starring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh.