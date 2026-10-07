After 28 Years, 29 Countries And Nearly 50,000 km On Foot, British Man Finally Returns To UK

Adventurer Karl Bushby has reached the UK after a 28-year journey to walk around the world, completing one of the toughest final stages of his extraordinary expedition by swimming across the English Channel. As per BBC, the 57-year-old British adventurer arrived at Shakespeare Beach, near Dover, at around 3:30 pm BST on Monday after swimming from France to the UK over three days. He spent around 20 hours in the water during the crossing. He said, "It feels good to have UK soil under my feet after all these years. It hasn't been easy, and that's part of the point; proving I'm more capable than I give myself credit for. All of us can accomplish more than we will ever imagine."

Bushby began his journey on November 1, 1998, when he left Punta Arenas in southern Chile at the age of 29. His goal was to travel on foot around the world and eventually reach his mother's home near Hull in northern England.

He set himself two strict rules at the start of the expedition. He would not use any form of transport to advance his journey, and he would not return to the UK until the expedition was complete.

After covering nearly 50,000 km across 29 countries, Bushby has now returned to his homeland.

His journey has taken him across some of the world's most challenging terrain. He walked through South America, crossed the Darien Gap and travelled north through Central America before reaching the US and Canada.

He later crossed the Bering Strait on foot, swimming where necessary, before continuing through Siberia, Mongolia, China and other parts of Asia. One of the most demanding sections involved crossing the Caspian Sea, a journey that took 31 days.

Bushby's expedition was repeatedly delayed by circumstances beyond his control. Visa restrictions, the 2007-08 financial crisis, which left him without sponsors, the Covid-19 pandemic, and changing geopolitical conditions all forced him to stop and restart his journey at different points.

In June, his plans suffered another setback when Channel Tunnel authorities rejected his request to use a service tunnel. With that option ruled out, swimming across the English Channel became his remaining route into Britain.

The crossing itself was particularly complicated because swims across the Channel traditionally depart from the UK. Bushby's team said they obtained permission from both French and British authorities and kept the exact timing private because of safety and security concerns. HM Coastguard said it coordinated with French authorities and maritime partners to ensure safety arrangements were in place.

Bushby was welcomed at the beach by friends and family, including his father, Keith Bushby, a former SAS soldier. Filmmaker Werner Herzog, who is directing a feature-length documentary about the expedition titled 'Walk of Life', was also present.

The idea for the expedition first took shape when Bushby was serving as a paratrooper. When he showed fellow soldiers a rough plan of his proposed route, they told him it was impossible. Their reaction only strengthened his determination.

The expedition has taken far longer than Bushby initially expected. In September, he acknowledged that after nearly three decades on the road, he felt it was time to bring the journey to an end. He is now expected to reach Hull, the final destination of his expedition, by early November.