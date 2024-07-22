Actor Jasmine Bhasin Suffers Corneal Damage: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

Jasmine Bhasin recently suffered an eye injury that has left her in significant pain.

Television actress Jasmine Bhasin recently suffered an eye injury that has left her in significant pain. In an interview with ETimes, Jasmine revealed that her corneas were damaged after she wore contact lenses for an event in Delhi.

Recalling the incident, Jasmine Bhasin told ETimes, "I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn't see anything."

Now, let us know a bit about corneal damage, its symptoms and causes:

According to Penn Medicine, corneal injury or damage refers to a wound to the cornea, the clear tissue covering the front of the eye that helps focus images on the retina. This transparent layer is essential for vision clarity, making any damage to it a significant concern for eye health.

Causes of corneal injury

Corneal injuries can result from various sources. Some of the common reasons are abrasions, chemical injuries, problems with contact lenses and ultraviolet injuries.

Symptoms of corneal injury

Blurred vision is a common sign. Eye pain or a burning sensation can occur, along with a sensation of something being in the eye. Light sensitivity, redness, swollen eyelids, and watery eyes are other symptoms that might suggest a corneal injury.

Treatment

Before seeking medical help for a corneal injury, certain precautions should be taken.

– Objects stuck in the eye should not be removed without professional assistance.

– If chemicals are splashed into the eyes, they should be flushed immediately. Emergency care should be sought for severe eye pain.

Medical treatment for corneal injuries involves several steps. Removal of foreign material from the eye is often necessary. Wearing an eye patch or a bandage lens can help protect the injured cornea. Prescribed eye drops or ointments can be used to promote healing. Avoiding contact lenses until the injury is fully healed is crucial. Pain medication might be prescribed to manage discomfort.

When to seek medical help

It is important to seek medical help if a corneal injury does not improve after two days of treatment. Delaying medical intervention can lead to complications and worsen the condition.

Prevention of corneal injuries

Always wear safety goggles when using tools, chemicals or during high-impact sports. UV-protective sunglasses should be used to protect against ultraviolet injuries. Household cleaners should be handled carefully to avoid chemical injuries. Also, protect your eyes by closing or covering them when exposed to dust particles.

If you wear contact lenses, make sure that they fit properly and follow the recommended cleaning and wearing schedule. Always handle lenses with clean hands and replace them as advised by your eye care professional.