A Picturesque UK Reservoir Sells For Nearly Rs 16 Lakh

The reservoir became famous on social media.

A Welsh beauty spot, which went viral on social media during the pandemic, has been sold for 15,000 pounds (Rs 15.91 lakh), according to the BBC. The Brombil Reservoir in Port Talbot, was put up for auction last year and the asking price was (nearly Rs 80 lakh), the outlet further said. The bright blue man-made reservoir has long been a popular walking spot for locals, but recently drew attention from several social media users. On TikTok, one of the videos of the reservoir, posted in 2022, amassed more than 1 million views.

On February 27, it was put up for auction again by its owner, this time at a much lower price of 30,000 pounds (Rs 31.82 lakh).

The 200-year-old reservoir site is spread across three acres. It has a 900-metre public footpath for entry on the west side of the reservoir.

Due to its popularity, the reservoir became a headache for locals who complained of traffic chaos and litter problems. They reached out to the Neath Port Talbot Council and informed it about their "suffering". The public author then asked tourists to stay away from the reservoir, as per the BBC report.

"Brombil is actually high risk, because it is above residential units, so it's quite important that those items on that report are done within the set criteria," said Samantha Price, who handled the sale for Watts & Morgan.

Ms Price said reservoirs rarely went up for sale, and that estimating a valuation for Brombil had been "almost a finger in the wind".

According to Wales Online, the reservoir was created to supply water to the local steel industry, and it now serves as a popular destination hikers, cyclists and for people to fish.

The pond in the reservoir is spread across 1.105 acres.