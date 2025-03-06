Hollywood Actor Michael Sheen Writes Off Over $1 Million Debt For 900 People: Report

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has written off 1 million pounds ($1.29 million) in debt for 900 individuals, using 100,000 pounds ($129,000) of his own funds. The Welsh actor, known for his roles in Good Omens, Twilight, and A Very Royal Scandal, initiated the debt acquisition project to assist people in his home area of South Wales. This philanthropic effort is documented in an upcoming Channel 4 documentary titled Michael Sheen's Secret Million Pound Giveaway, which will air next week in the UK.

According to the BBC, it has been documented in a new Channel 4 show called Michael Sheen's Secret Million Pound Giveaway, due to air next week - five months after the closure of Port Talbot's last blast furnace, which marked the end of traditional steelmaking in South Wales. The show aims to reveal how some banks and finance companies profit from society's most vulnerable.

Sheen said he did not have 100,000 pounds ($129,000) to "throw around" and therefore wanted the project to be "effective". Despite initial doubts, an encounter with a woman in a Port Talbot cafe who shared the story of "steelworkers in tears" losing their jobs convinced him to keep going.

"I've always wanted to do something big to expose the unfairness of the system," the Good Omens actor said in the teaser of the documentary. "I want to see if I can help people going through a tough time, and at the same time I want to do something that gets people's attention."

On social media, Michael has been hailed a 'class act' for his generosity, reported The Metro.

'Really moved by this man who works tirelessly to help people and to spread kindness and awareness, using his platform for so much good. He's a real inspiration.' wrote X user @SuzyQ4271.

'He's too good for this world. His kindness, his empathy, his sense of justice, his desire to fix things, certainly seem like things from another world,' said @miss_romy88.

'What a bloody hero,' began @RabbleChorus, adding: 'It would be nice to see all the UK's multi-millionaires & billionaires stepping up now.'

'Bloody amazing man who literally puts his money where his mouth is,' added @RosyDarling66.