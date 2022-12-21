92-Year-Old Woman Posts 'Get Ready With Me' Video Before Attending Ex Boyfriend's Funeral

Internet just loved the clip and showered their love for the sassy woman

An elderly woman has become the internet's favourite grandma after she posted a video of her putting on makeup and dressing up for her ex-boyfriend's funeral. The video which has gone massively viral was shared by Grandma Droniak on Instagram.

In the clip titled ''Get Ready With Me'', the elderly woman can be seen putting on makeup for her ex-boyfriend Bruce's funeral. She first dabbed her face with some powder and blush. She then proceeded to put on lipstick. “You can't forget the lipstick,” she continued, opting for a shade of pink. “He used to like that color, she said. Towards the end, she put on a faux-fur coat and showed off her final look for the funeral. "I don't want to put a lot of makeup on, I don't want to steal the show," she said.

"Get ready with me for Bruce's funeral. RIP Bruce," reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

The video has accumulated over 20 lakh views after being shared online. Internet just loved the clip and showered their love for the sassy woman in the comments section. Many were also impressed with their positivity and zest for life.

One user wrote, '' I'm always amazed at how Grandma can put on lipstick perfectly in 2 seconds. Like. Perfectly.'' Another commented, '' Everyone has that one wish to go to their ex funeral after this,'' A third wrote, ''I refuse to age if Im not like her in my 90s!!'' A fourth user commented: "Steal the show Maam. Be the thunder."

She made another video where she showed herself dancing on the deck of her house. In a text insert on the video, she said that she would have filmed herself at the cemetery but she didn't want to be rude. She wrote, '' rip bruce you were handsome but now youre underground.''

In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as a ''celebrity and a 92 year old grandma.'' She has 611K followers on Instagram.