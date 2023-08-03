78-Year-Old Enrols In Class 9 In Mizoram, Walks 3 Kilometres Daily To School

Mr Lalringthara's schooling was disrupted due to poverty.

A 78-year-old man from eastern Mizoram hasn't let his age stop him from completing his schooling. Lalringthara commutes 3 kilometres each day to get to his classroom while wearing a school uniform and toting a bag full of books.

According to Northeast Live TV,the story of Mr Lalringthara, who is from Hruaikawn village in Champhai district in Mizoram, has now become an inspiration for many.

He has enrolled in class 9 at Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) High School in Hruaikawn village for the current academic year.

Born in 1945 in Khuangleng village near the Indo-Myanmar border, Mr Lalringthara could not continue his education after Class 2 due to his father's death. He was forced to help his mother in the jhum fields at a young age because he was the only child, reported the news portal.

After moving from one place to another, he finally settled in New Hruaikawn village in 1995. Abject poverty caused years of his school career to be ruined.

He went back to school because he wanted to improve his English skills. His main goals were to be able to write applications in English and comprehend television news reports.

According to The Northeast Today, Mr Lalringthara is capable of reading and writing in the Mizo Language. He is currently working as the Church Security Guard at New Hruaikawn.

"I have no problem reading or writing in the Mizo Language. However, my desire for education has been fueled by my passion to learn the English language. Nowadays, every piece of literature has some English words infused in it, which often confuses me, so I decided to go back to school to improve my knowledge, especially in the English language," Mr Lalringthara told the news portal.

According to Mr Vanlalkima, the Headmaster in charge at New Hruaikawn Middle School, "Pu Lalringthara is an inspiration and a challenge to both the students and teachers alike. An admirable man with a passion for learning deserves all the support that can be provided."