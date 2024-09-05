78% Women Encounter Fake Profiles On Dating Or Matrimony Apps: Report

The survey also highlighted the disconnect between online interactions and real-life connections

In the digital age, dating and matrimonial apps have revolutionized the way people connect. These platforms offer a convenient way to meet potential partners, transcending geographical and social barriers. However, the allure of these apps comes with a significant downside.

A recent survey by Juleo and YouGov revealed that while dating apps offer a vast pool of potential matches, they often lead to more frustration than fulfilment. A staggering 78% of female respondents encountered fake profiles, raising concerns about safety and privacy. Additionally, nearly half of all respondents reported experiencing mental health issues due to their experiences on these platforms.

The survey also highlighted the disconnect between online interactions and real-life connections. Despite having used dating or matrimonial apps, two-thirds of respondents had never met their potential partners in person. This can be attributed to factors such as the inability to find suitable profiles and ghosting.

To address these issues, the survey suggests implementing stricter identity verification measures, such as government ID verification, to enhance safety. Additionally, there is a growing demand for more personalized matchmaking services to alleviate the emotional burden of endless swiping.

While dating apps offer convenience, they also pose significant challenges. Users need to approach these platforms with caution and prioritize their well-being.

Kamna Chhibber, leading Clinical Psychologist and TEDx speaker, said, "Relationships are challenging in modern times. The availability of too many choices and options can become a deterrent in building significant partnerships. Additionally, safety can get compromised as individuals seek to contact and meet more people. Building mechanisms for exploring relationships in a manner that is safe and which protects them - physically, emotionally and psychologically - is critical."

Varun Sud, Founder-CEO Juleo, said, "The report shares the deep pain faced by the youth today in pursuit of love. Face-to-face conversations and in-person meetings form the core foundation of genuine relationships. Milne se hi baat banti hai. We have hence started a global movement through Juleo to change how singles find love in a safe, trustworthy and responsible manner.

