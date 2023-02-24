6.44 Kg Sunflower Head Owned By A UK Family Breaks World Record

Sunflower head heavier than a bowling ball.

The gigantic sunflower head that weighed 14.21 pounds was grown by Welsh farmer Kevin Fortey, 44, shattering a record set by his own family. This sunflower head was grown by Mr. Kevin Fortey with assistance from his mother Marjorie, son Jamie, and brother Gareth.

The world's heaviest sunflower head, according to Guinness World Records, weighs 6.44 kg (14.21 lb), which is about the same as three bricks, two newborn babies, or the most common size of bowling ball. It is also 1.23 kg (2.71 lb) bigger than their previous record head from 2021.

The news outlet reported that the superlative sunflower was a "real surprise" for 44-year-old Kevin Fortey, who grew it with the help of his brother Gareth, son Jamie, and mother Marjorie.

"I was shocked by the weight of this monster flower," he said.

The heavy head grew "much bigger" than any of their other sunflowers in 2022 and had to be weighed at the neighbourhood post office because of its size.

The Fortey Giant Sunflower seed line is the source of the sunflower. The family claimed that the line dates back more than a century.

Mr. Kevin Fortey stated that "growing any plant takes time, dedication, commitment, experience, and skill. The heavier-headed sunflower plants need a better-planned structure to grow up as the sheer weight of the heads couldn't be grown without some form of support."