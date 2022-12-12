5 Things To Know About The 701 Km Long Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway

5 Things To Know About Samruddhi Expressway
Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is a major step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of improved connectivity and infrastructure across the country.
The 701 Km expressway - being built at a cost of about ₹ 55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra's 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik, according to ANI.
The expressway is officially named 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg'.
The project is a brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours, reported PTI.
The expressway will improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, and play a key role in the development of about 24 districts, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra, an ANI report said. It will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist attractions like Ajanta-Ellora Caves, Shirdi, and Lonar, among others.
