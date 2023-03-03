5 Photos: What Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' Has Been Up To In Past Few Years

The representatives of Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' attended a UN meeting recently.

Nithyananda, the controversial godman who fled from India, formed a country called 'United States of Kailasa' (USK) that shocked the world. The so-called country is in the news after its representatives attended a key meeting of the United Nations in Geneva. In the meeting, organised by the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), a discussion was held on 'Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development' in which Kailasa's representative demanded protection for Nithyananda. Though their comments were dismissed by the UN, it led to debate among social media users as pictures from the meeting surfaced online.

Representatives of 'Kailasa' at the UN meet in Geneva last week.

'Kailasa' has always intrigued people, who want to know how a rape accused was able to set up his own country. Nithyananda believed to have set up the fictional country on one of the islands near Ecuador, but its photos are very hard to find.

A glimpse of jayanthi celebrations organised by 'Kailasa' representatives in Toronto in December last year.

However, on social media, the self-proclaimed godman and his followers keep posting videos and photos of sermons and their interaction reportedly with diplomats from around the world.

Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who claims to be the "permanent ambassador of the (so-called) United States of Kailasa", was seen speaking at the UN meet, which triggered questions over the group's involvement at sessions addressed by the likes of former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and other human rights experts.

'Kailasa' representative gifting Bhagavad Gita to Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister.

'Kailasa' is named after Mount Kailash in Tibet, considered sacred by Hindus. It also has a website, which says the place has been "created for and offers a safe haven to all the world's practicing, aspiring or persecuted Hindus".

'Kailasa' representative signing an agreement with the City of Newark in New Jersey.

USK claims to have a flag, a constitution, an economic system, a passport, and an emblem too. Nithyananda and his representatives keep posting about events the fictional country participated in and claim to showcase meetings with authorities and governments. But United Nations has not recognised 'Kailasa'.