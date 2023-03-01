Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' Attends UN Meet, Alleges 'Persecution' Of Its Leader

Nithyananda's representative speaking at a UN committee meeting.

Representatives of controversial godman Nithyananda's self-proclaimed country 'Republic of Kailasa' attended a United Nations meeting, where they demanded protection for the "supreme pontiff of Hinduism". The meeting of United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) was held in Geneva on February 24. The photos of the meeting was posted on the official Twitter account of Nithyananda along with the information that the all-women delegation participated in discussions on "equal and inclusive representation of women in decision-making systems". Nithyananda, who left India years ago, established his ashram in a location he calls Kailasa. There is a lot of speculation as to where this place is.

USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability



Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva



The Economic, Social, and… pic.twitter.com/pNoAkWOas8 — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 25, 2023

Video from the event, uploaded on UN website, show one of the representatives of Kailasa - a woman dressed in a sari and wearing a turban and jewellery - speaking about the initiatives taken by her country in the field of "sustainable development".

She also said that all basic necessities like food, shelter, clothing, education and medical care are "offered for free" in Kailasa. The representative further said that Nithyananda has been persecuted for reviving the ancient traditions of Hinduism and even banned from his birth country and asked the UN body what measures can be taken ''at national and international levels'' to stop his persecution.

The discussion at the event was titled 'Day of General Discussion on General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development'.

According to reports, two people spoke on behalf of Kailasa during the time allocated to raise questions.

As per the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the CESCR is "currently in the process of developing a general comment on economic, social and cultural rights and sustainable development". It further said that the February 24 discussion was held as the "final step in the committee's process of consulting with relevant stakeholders before producing a first draft of the General Comment following numerous consultations held since 2020".

Nithyananda is facing a rape case in Karnataka's Ramanagara in which a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was also issued against him in August last year.

The rape case was filed in 2010 based on a complaint by Nithyananda's former driver Lenin. The controversial godman was arrested and later released on bail.

In 2020, the bail was cancelled again following a petition by Lenin, claiming that Nithyananda has escaped from the country.