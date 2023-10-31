'4th Phelps In 2024': Olympian Michael Phelps, Wife Expecting Fourth Child

The couple made the announcement on their seventh wedding anniversary.

Olympian Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Johnson announced that they are pregnant with their fourth child. Ms Johnson made this announcement on the occasion of their seventh wedding anniversary on social media. Sharing a carousel of pictures with the swimming legend, she wrote, "A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn't find 2019s pic) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life. I couldn't have asked for anyone better! For those that are wondering... yes! we're expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024." A picture of the couple at a Sunday Baltimore Ravens game was included in the post, which included a photo from each year of their marriage.

The couple has been married since 2016 and have three sons- Boomer, aged 7, Beckett, aged 5, and Maveric, aged 3.

The couple had sparked pregnancy rumours in late September after Ms Phelps shared photos of him and his wife at a University of Southern California football game.

However, before they got married in 2016, the couple parted ways for three years from 2011 to 2014 and said that it was one of the greatest things for them at that time. "It was definitely bad timing. Michael and I both know that had we tried to have a child and get married in the previous time we were together, it probably would not have ended pretty. We both had a lot of growing up to do. We both had a lot of learning about ourselves to do. I don't think you can be in a good relationship unless you love yourself to the fullest and you want to help the other person become a better person. We definitely needed that time apart to recognize that about ourselves and to appreciate one another," the former model told Cosmopolitan in an old interview.

Further, the former Miss California added, "There definitely were times, and I think Michael would say the same thing, where I hated him. We were at odds at times. Even when I loathed him, there were still times when I was like, 'God, I wish I was with him.'"

Meanwhile, the legendary American swimmer won 28 medals across five Olympics and is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the games.