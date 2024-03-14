35-Year-Old Woman Travels 8,000 Kilometres For First Date: 'Decided To Stay Friends'

She said that the man was busy on his phone and always focused on work.

A 35-year-old woman from the United Kingdom flew over 5,000 miles (around 8,000 kilometres) to meet a man for a promising first date, as per a report in the New York Post. Kayleigh Castle flew from London to San Francisco, however, it did not materialise into something more than being "just friends".

After being contacted by the unidentified man at a bar in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they were vacationing last autumn, the professional life coach decided to take the risk of flying halfway across the world for love.

She contacted the man in February, wondering whether it was the beginning of something more meaningful. She soon received an invitation to the Golden State, where the man resides and works.

Ms Castle realised that "something was off" after spending some time together at some of the most scenic spots on the West Coast. After exploring the beautiful city of Carmel-by-the-Sea and the surrounding coastline south of San Francisco, the two of them headed to Yosemite National Park. Ms Castle claimed that is where everything started to go wrong."He booked my flights, asked what I wanted to do - we went wine tasting, we went on a nice coastal drive - and then I came back home," the 35-year-old explained.

She said that the man was busy on his phone and always focused on work. He did not care that he was at one of the most beautiful places on the planet, Ms Castle added. "I love walking but he wanted to stay in the car on his phone. Walking...that is my quality time - but he was working and going to the bar," she recalled.

Ms Castle claimed she has no regrets about the meeting, despite her disappointment and their lack of a genuine connection because they are now close friends. "We have decided just to stay friends, dating is evaluating, it is over time you get to know everyone. We're still in touch and we had a lot of fun but we have decided to be friends," she said.