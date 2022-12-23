28-Year-Old Spends $300,000 For 12-Year Lease On A Cruise Ship

The cruise ship, MV Narrative, will launch in 2025.

A man in San Diego has done the unthinkable - he has leased a room on a cruise ship for 12 years so that he can see the world while working. Twenty-eight-year-old, who works for Meta, has paid a whipping $300,000 for one of the 237-square-foot studios on MV Narrative, which is being built, according to a report in New York Post. The cruise ship will launch in 2025 and Austin Wells will live on it for three years to circumnavigate the globe while working, the outlet further said.

He will be working for the Facebook's parent company while adjusting his working hours according to the time zone the ship is passing through.

"It's just like owning a condo. I'm going from this model where you want to go somewhere, you pack a bag, you get on a flight, you rent a room, to now my condo, my gym, my doctors and dentists, all of my grocery stores travel the world with me," Mr Wells told CNBC.

"The goal is to actually have a community of residents on this ship. And so you will establish new friends, you will largely travel the world with them, which is potentially a way to create some of the deepest friendships you've ever had," Mr Wells further said.

The cruise ship will be launched by a company called Storylines. MV Narrative will be a 753-feet environmentally sustainable cruise ship and the company expects to earn $1.5 billion from it, according to a report in Forbes.

The cruise ship will have 547 private residences, the outlet further said.

Apart from this, the Narrative will also feature private kitchens, a co-working space, medical services, a farmer's market, private kitchens and 24-hour room service.