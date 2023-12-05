'20+ Years Of Ups And Downs': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Shares How He Met His Wife

Mr Kamath said that a "steady relationship is underrated" in the age of short-term relationships.

Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath recently took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the story of how he met his wife Seema. He stated that a "steady relationship is underrated" in the age of short-term relationships and his relationship has been "crucial for whatever personal and professional success" he has had.

"Here is a counter-argument in an age of short-term relationships: A steady relationship is underrated. Not having a volatile personal life makes life better. It also improves the odds of doing well personally and professionally," he said in the post.

Mr Kamath said that relationships are about compromises and one should also look at the long-term side of things. "We humans are social creatures, and we are hardwired to seek partners. But I don't think a perfect partner exists. We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and relationships are about compromises. Having said that, sometimes people aren't compatible, and in such cases, ending the relationship makes sense. Everything else needs a lot of work but has a significant long-term upside," he added.

The couple met more than two decades later while working at a call centre. Together, they have witnessed a lot of events in their life including Seema being diagnosed with breast cancer. He added, "Seema and I met while working night shifts at Ranjan Pai's call centre called Dial M (Manipal group) back in 2002. It has been 20+ years of ups and downs, and the relationship has been crucial for whatever personal and professional success I have had."

"Thanks, Nitin, for sharing your and Seema's journey. Your honesty about the ups and downs in long-term relationships is truly inspiring. It's a great reminder of the strength and importance of these bonds. You both are incredible examples of resilience and understanding," said a user.

""A perfect partner exists but not in general terms , rather specific to you". In the end , one should not look for an ideal partner what they have in their mind but it should be the one who best compliments their nature and ofc who is loved & can be given the highest priority," commented a user.

Another added, "Nithin always going for the long term game- whether life, investment, or business."

"We are all here because someone somewhere was kind to us. Relationships matter," commented a person.

"He inspires me so much! Having a stable relationship is such a blessing. Your personal life can very well get in between your career. So realistic and practical," added a user.

