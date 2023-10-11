2,000-Year-Old Make-Up Shop Discovered By Archaeologists In Turkey

The discovery indicates that make-up was used by Roman women more than 2,000 years ago.

Archaeologists have discovered a 2,000-year-old make-up shop, as per a report in the BBC. The remarkable discovery was made in the ancient city of Aizonoi, which was an important political and economic centre in Roman times, and is now part of modern-day western Turkey.

The city once stood as a significant hub of political and economic activity during the Roman era.

Among the artefacts unearthed by experts are perfume containers and remains of make-up, including eyeshadows and blush, the BBC report said. These cosmetics are believed to have been used by Roman women over two millennia ago. The archaeological team also unearthed a shop within the city, which reportedly sold jewellery and cosmetic products. Alongside these items, various beads for necklaces and hairpins were also found within the premises.

One particularly intriguing find within the shop was a considerable quantity of oyster shells, which served as containers for holding make-up. Astonishingly, the make-up discovered at the site contained vibrant pigments reminiscent of contemporary blushes and eyeshadows.

The predominant hues identified included an array of reds and pinks, encompassing 10 distinct shades.

