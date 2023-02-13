1908 Harley-Davidson Becomes Most Expensive Motorcycle To Be Sold At Auction

An extremely rare 1908 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was auctioned for a whopping $935,000, becoming the most expensive bike to be sold at an auction, according to a report in Fox Business. The auction was held by Mecum Auctions in Las Vegas on January 28, the outlet reported quoting Vintagent, a website that tracks vintage motorcycle sales. A photo of the strap tank motorcycle was posted by Mecum Auctions on Facebook, where it received more than 8,000 likes and close to 800 comments.

The model was named strap tank because its oil and fuel tanks were attached to the frame with nickel-plated steel straps, Fox Business further said.

"We marketed the bike well, and Harley is by far the most famous American motorcycle brand, so we had a feeling it would do well in auction, but obviously you are surprised anytime you sell the most expensive bike ever," said Greg Arnold, Motorcycle Division Manager at Mecum Auctions.

Mr Arnold added that the motorcycle was restored but still had many of its parts, including the tank, wheels, seat cover and engine belt pulley.

The bike was found in a barn in Wisconsin by David Uihlein in 1941, who kept it for the next 66 years, said the Fox Business report.

Morning Express said that only 12 models of the motorcycle are still believed to be out in the world from 450 pieces built by the company in 1908.

A 1907 Strap Tank was sold for $715,000 at the same auction, but wasn't as expensive as the 1908 model because it was never restored, the outlet further said in its report.