17,000 Pancakes Served In 8 Hours To Break World Record

The Calgary Stampede is an annual exhibition, rodeo, and festival.

The Calgary Stampede, a not-for-profit community organisation that annually hosts a rodeo and festival in Alberta, has announced it has broken a Guinness World Record by serving more than 17,000 pancakes in eight hours.

According to the organisation, pancakes were first given to volunteers in the GMC Stadium Courtyard at 6:30 am on Sunday before being made available to the general public at 8 am.

"The Calgary Stampede is the new Guinness World Records holder for most pancakes served in eight hours, with a total of 17,182! Brittany, an official judge from Guinness World Records, was on hand to verify the record. Officially, 15 pancakes were disqualified, but we beat the old record by over 2,900 in around four hours!" the Calgary Stampede posted on Instagram.

The first Calgary Stampede was hosted in 1912 and has since flourished into a modern celebration.

According to the website of the event group at the heart of the Calgary Stampede, you'll find more than 2,500 dedicated volunteers. They embody western values by hosting events across the city, supporting community celebrations, and making the Calgary Stampede The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. In addition, the Board of Directors is made up of unpaid volunteers who contribute their time to govern the affairs of the Calgary Stampede.