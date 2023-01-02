11-Year-Old Dies In New Year's Eve Shooting In Texas, Father Says 'Heard My Baby Say Ouch'

The shooting took place on New Year's Eve.

An 11-year-old girl died after a shooting incident in Corpus Christi, a coastal city in Southern Texas, on New Year's Eve, according to local news outlet 3News. The police received the call at 12.01am on Sunday about the shooting on Everhart Road area, the outlet further said. When they reached Allure Apartment, they saw family members transporting the girl to a local hospital. The police said she later died from her injuries. The police said that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

"My little sister really didn't deserve what happened. She was so innocent," Amanda Cruz, the older sister of the 11-year-old girl, told 3News.

Her months Milinda Cruz is in shock and concerned about the supporting the family at the time of crisis, the outlet further said.

"I'm trying to be strong for my kids and my family because when it's time, when it's time for me to break down, I think I'm going to need everybody to be strong for me," she said.

The family said the 11-year-old fell to the ground and started bleeding. Her father, who took the girl to the hospital, said he heard her say "ouch".

"Guns started going off and I heard the dings hitting over here and I heard two and then I heard my baby said, 'ouch.' When she said ouch, she fell to the ground. I already knew it was a bullet that hit her," Robert Silva told Ken5.

He, however, thanked neighbours and community members for showing support to the family.

"It means the world to me, it means the world. My baby knows how many people loved her, she knows. She had so many people who loved her, so it means a big, big deal to me," said Mr Silva.