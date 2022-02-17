Govt Notifies National Hydrogen Policy To Shift Away From Fossil Fuels: 10 Points

The move to Green Hydrogen will help in tackling pollution.

The central government on Thursday notified the first part of the much-awaited National Hydrogen Policy, allowing free-wheeling of renewable energy used for producing green hydrogen. It has been announced in accordance with the National Hydrogen Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day last year.

Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh said the policy will help lower the cost of producing carbon-free green hydrogen.

In a release, the Ministry of Power said that the government is taking various measures to facilitate the transition from fossil fuel to green hydrogen/green ammonia.

Here are the salient features of the National Hydrogen Policy: