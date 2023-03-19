Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 2: Kapil Sharma's Film Witnesses 'Upward Trend' At Rs 62 Lakh

Taran Adarsh shared this picture. (courtesy: @taran_adarsh)

Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, has seen a rise in its box office earnings after a rather dull start. As per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a jump of over 44% at the box office. However, he added that the total earnings remained low. In his tweet, he said: “#Zwigato witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [+44.19%], but the 2-day total remains very low due to its biz on Day 1… Biz needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri 43 lacs, Sat 62 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.05 cr. #India biz.” He attached the data to a still from the film featuring lead actor Kapil Sharma.

On its opening day, as per Taran Adarsh, Zwigato only earned ₹42 lahks. He said on Twitter: "Released at limited screens [409] and shows, Zwigato puts up a dull score on Day 1... The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend... Fri ₹ 42 lakh India biz."

Kapil Sharma's Zwigato clashed with Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway at the box office on its release day (March 17).

Despite the modest earnings, the Kapil Sharma film has impressed critics. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said, “The male protagonist is Manas Mahto (Kapil Sharma cast in a role that one would hardly believe is cut out for him), a food delivery boy who strays into the profession after losing the job of a factory floor supervisor. His soul-crushing routine hinges on numbers, timings, and ratings that, as Manas laments, has reduced him to a machine."

Speaking about his character, Kapil Sharma said that he deeply resonated with Manas Mahto. He said: “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot.”

The film, which also features Shahana Goswami, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala ahead of its theatre release.