Zoya Hussain On Jim Sarbh Dating Rumours: 'We're Very Close'

Images instagrammed by Zoya Hussain, Jim Sarbh. (courtesy: ZoyaHussain)

Zoya Hussain, who is rumoured to be dating Jim Sarbh, addressed the issue in an interview with News 18 recently. "It's personal. It's my personal life. I'm not aware of what's written about me, so I don't know what to say. It's true that Jim and I are very good friends. It's also true that we're very close," she told the news portal. When asked about one quality that she has discovered about Jim Sarbh, Zoya said with a smile, "He's a very good cook."

FYI, Zoya and Jim Sarbh haven't shared screen space in a film till date. Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh first worked together in Prateek Kuhad's Cold/Mess music video that released in 2018. The rumoured couple featured in another video titled Into the Night, which released in 2019. Apart from these music videos, they co-created a YouTube series titled Crew Cut that documents the work of people behind the camera on a film set. The couple have been rumoured to be dating since 2022. A Reddit post also claimed that Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh are very much together. However, the actors haven't shared anything about each other on their respective Instagram feeds till date.

Jim Sarbh is known for films like A Death in the Gunj, The Wedding Guest, Photograph, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. He has also worked in series like Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please, Rocket Boys, Flip. He was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys in the International Emmy Awards 2023. However, he didn't win the award. He received huge praise for portraying the character of Homi J. Bhabha with finesse in the Sonyliv series.

Zoya Hussain is known for films like Laal Kaptaan, Ankahi Kahaniya, Bhaiyya Ji. She also acted in web series like Grahan, Big Girls Don't Cry.