Zeenat Aman Shared This 'Completely Meme-Worthy' Pic With Intent. Internet, Do Your Thing

Zeenat Aman shared this throwback. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

That Zeenat Aman is the best thing to have happened to the social media scene in India in the past few months is no secret. From Bollywood trivia to life lessons, the actress shares several inspiring posts on her Instagram timeline. Now, sharing the perfect Throwback Thursday moment, the star has posted a lovely black-and-white image of herself. In it, Zeenat Aman – seated on a chair – is seen looking down with a hint of “dejection” on her face. In the caption, she said that she felt this was a “completely meme-worthy” image, encouraging her followers to come up with captions to go with the picture. In the note attached to the image, Zeenat Aman said, “Let's have some fun today. You know that I love memes. They're witty, satirical, droll, and almost always hilarious! I find this old picture, where I appear so fed up and dejected, completely meme-worthy. My face says… ‘When you want to go home but they ask for one more shot.' If you're game, then come up with an original caption for this image and leave it in the comments. I'll share my favourite ones on my stories.”

In true diva style, Zeenat Aman added, “Meme me! (But don't forget my rules of engagement).” Several fans stepped up with possible captions. One fan said, “When an introvert goes to a party and people ask for a speech.” “When gyarah mulkon ki police is running after Don, but it's Roma who stole the show,” said another, referring to Zeenat Aman's iconic character in Don. “When you're dressed for Barbie but he got tickets to Oppenheimer,” another user chimed in.

In a previous Instagram post, Zeenat Aman wrote about her zero-tolerance policy for trolls. She explained that anyone "who spews abuses, be rude or gossip in the comments or messages” does not have a place on her timeline. Posting a bunch of images of herself enjoying the rain in her garden, Zeenat Aman said, “Frolicking in the rain, and thinking about us! If we are to continue this relationship on Instagram, then I must lay bare my rules of engagement. I've learnt that every healthy relationship requires boundaries and here are mine.”

Setting down the rules, the veteran actress wrote, “Thou shall not spew abuses, be rude or gossip in the comments or messages. Thou shall not pit women against one another. It is no compliment to me if it involves tearing down someone else. Thou shall refrain from spam and forwards. These are a recipe for "instant-block". Thou shall not tag me in irrelevant, unrelated and unsolicited stories or posts. It is a most annoying habit that doesn't do you any favours. Thou shall not have inane and heated arguments on my page. You come across as utterly foolish when you do. Thou shall quote me truly, without twisting my words. I'm looking at you, online portals that don't even copy-paste my captions correctly.”

Some of Zeenat Aman's most popular works include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, among others.