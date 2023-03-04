Zeenat Aman Is Feeling 'Little Under The Weather This Week'. See Post

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Zeenat Aman's latest post on Instagram is all things relatable. The veteran actress, who has recently joined the social media platform, has shared how she wasn't keeping well this week and wanted to rest but “pending paperwork demanded otherwise.” Zeenat Aman has also posted a picture of herself standing against a pool. In the caption, she wrote, “I've been a little under the weather this week, with flaring rosacea and the flu. What I really wanted to do was turn off my phone and stay in bed all weekend, but pending paperwork and an out-of-town meeting demanded otherwise. I left home reluctantly this morning but here I am now at a lovely homestay. What's even better is that Nature is reminding me to discern life's silver linings, with a fiery sunset over the trees. That hackneyed line - gratitude is the attitude - seems quite apt for this moment.”

Zeenat Aman, before this, shared a major throwback moment from the sets of her 1977 film Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka on Instagram. In the picture, the veteran actress is seen carrying a casual look. Her million-dollar smile steals the show. Along with the photo, Zeenat Aman wrote, “Always winging it. Have an adventurous and happy March, everyone. (A snapshot from an airfield in Zurich, taken during the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977.)” Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka, directed by J Om Prakash, also starred Danny Denzongpa, Rajesh Khanna, and Sulochana Latkar.

Now, look at Zeenat Aman's “quick picture in the foyer before heading to a friend's birthday party the other night.” The veteran actress, in a black polka dot dress, looks fantastic. In the caption, she spoke about the “ fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire.” It read, “I know you may want to ask me which friend, so I will give you an answer about privacy. I think there's a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives. The former is wonderful and that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation. The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where.”

